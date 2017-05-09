'Nasty serial abuser' of women in Thurso and Inverness jailed

A man has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court for 30 months for assaults on two women.

Jailing Michael Macdonald, Sheriff Gordon Fleetwood described the 26-year-old as a "thoroughly nasty serial abuser of women".

He will also be under a social work supervision for another nine months on his release.

Macdonald, who carried out the assaults in Thurso and Inverness, is still in a relationship with one of the women.

Sheriff Fleetwood ordered that Macdonald be banned from contacting her during the supervision period.

Last month, Macdonald, who was described as a prisoner in Inverness, appeared from custody and admitted charges of breach of the peace, stalking, resisting arrest and breaking bail conditions.

Macdonald had been in a relationship with the first woman in Thurso for almost four years.

He met the second woman in 2015.

Macdonald's assaults on her between 1 May 2016 and 17 January this year included during a visit to an Inverness hotel for her graduation as a nurse.