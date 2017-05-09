Man jailed for offences in Nairn and Edinburgh

A 27-year-old man who assaulted three women, a man and a policeman has been jailed for three years.

Alexander Young attacked a girlfriend in Nairn on 26 December last year.

The following day he threw himself at one of three police officers called to his home in Nairn, causing the policeman to fall down stairs.

The offences in Edinburgh involved holding two women at knifepoint in September 2015 and punching a man in October 2014.

He had been placed on a Drug Treatment and Testing Order for those crimes, but he breached the order and appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday for sentence.

Young, who had lived in both Edinburgh and Nairn, will be supervised by social workers on his release from prison for 12 months.