In pictures: Sunset from Cromarty Firth
- 9 May 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
-
The Highlands and Islands have been enjoying a lengthy spell of fine, sunny weather.
Michael MacDonald, of Invergordon RNLI, captured the calm conditions and sunset on Monday during a training session for the crew.
The training in the Cromarty Firth took the volunteer crew close to a number of North Sea oil and gas rigs and platforms anchored in the firth.
