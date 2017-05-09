In pictures: Sunset from Cromarty Firth

Image copyright Michael MacDonald/Invergordon RNLI

The Highlands and Islands have been enjoying a lengthy spell of fine, sunny weather.

Michael MacDonald, of Invergordon RNLI, captured the calm conditions and sunset on Monday during a training session for the crew.

The training in the Cromarty Firth took the volunteer crew close to a number of North Sea oil and gas rigs and platforms anchored in the firth.

