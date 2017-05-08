Three hill rescues in 24 hours in Skye and Lochalsh

Image copyright Reamonn Lenkas Image caption Police have issued a warning following the rescues on Skye and Lochalsh

Five people had to be rescued in three separate incidents that happened over the space of 24 hours in the hills of Isle of Skye and Lochalsh.

A 66-year-old man was injured in a fall at the Fairy Pools in Glen Brittle on Friday evening.

Later that night, two overdue walkers were rescued after getting into difficulty in the area of The Saddle and Forcan Ridge in Kintail.

Then on Saturday, two men got stuck on crags on the Trotternish Ridge.

Kintail and Skye mountain rescue teams were involved and all five people had to be airlifted by coastguard helicopter crews.

'Woefully under-prepared'

The incidents have prompted a warning from Police Scotland urging people to plan properly for walks in the hills, and to only tackle routes that fit their abilities.

Sgt Bruce Crawford, of Police Scotland's Portree community policing team, said: "I wish to thank the Skye and Kintail mountain rescue teams for their assistance during this busy period and also the crew of Rescue 948 who have found themselves on Skye so often.

"The hills in the area are particularly busy at the moment thanks to the current good weather.

"Unfortunately we have seen examples this weekend of walkers being woefully under-prepared for the walks that they are undertaking, including people being on the hills without maps, torches or basic survival gear.

"The message remains the same - come to the hills and enjoy them but be prepared for all eventualities and don't go beyond your ability."