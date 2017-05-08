Crews tackle wildfires in Lochaber and Sutherland

Image copyright Martin Robertson Image caption Martin Robertson took this image of Sunday's wildfire in Glen Etive

Firefighters have been dealing with large wildfires in the Highlands.

Several fire crews were called to a blaze in Glen Etive in Lochaber on Sunday.

And the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it still had firefighters monitoring a wildfire at Lubcroy near Oykel in Sutherland.

The incidents have come just days after a major wildfire that burned for almost two full days on a hillside between Lochinver and the mountain Suilven in the north west Highlands.

Image copyright Colin Riach Image caption A photograph taken by Colin Riach of last week's wildfire between Lochinver and Suilven

