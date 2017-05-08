Crews tackle wildfires in Lochaber and Sutherland
Firefighters have been dealing with large wildfires in the Highlands.
Several fire crews were called to a blaze in Glen Etive in Lochaber on Sunday.
And the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it still had firefighters monitoring a wildfire at Lubcroy near Oykel in Sutherland.
The incidents have come just days after a major wildfire that burned for almost two full days on a hillside between Lochinver and the mountain Suilven in the north west Highlands.
