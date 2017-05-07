More than 30 sheep 'stolen' on Skye

More than 30 sheep are feared to have been stolen on the Isle of Skye in recent weeks.

Police Scotland said the blackface sheep had disappeared from open hill ground in the Trotternish Ridge area.

The sheep vary in age but are all the animals were marked with black paint on their shoulders

Officers are asking local crofters to check their land and be vigilant for any suspicious activity.

Con Katherine Tindall, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are asking that crofters in the Trotternish area check their land and also to report any suspicious activity including unfamiliar vehicles with animal trailers in the area.

"Rural crime - be it the theft of animals, machinery or damage to property - hits hard at the heart of small communities and by all being vigilant we can make the area a hostile place for those intent on committing such crime."

Last week Police Scotland issued a similar appeal after 50 sheep were stolen from a farm in Moray.