Cairngorms beach goes from snow to summer glow in days

From the section

Image copyright Winterhighland Image caption Snow at Loch Morlich on 24 April

A popular beach by a loch in the Scottish Highlands has seen white out winter conditions and summer-like weather in the space of about a week.

Loch Morlich is in the Cairngorms near Aviemore.

Webcam images from outdoor pursuits website, Winterhighland, show the beach covered in snow on 24 April and picnickers in sunshine on Thursday.

Loch Morlich, an ice age feature known as a kettle hole, is popular with watersports enthusiasts and walkers.