Fire crews stood down after wildfire near Lochinver

The fire service was alerted to the hillside blaze on Wednesday evening

Firefighters have been stood down at the scene of large wildfire in the north west Highlands.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the hillside blaze between Lochinver and the mountain Suilven at 21:56 on Wednesday.

Eight appliances and firefighters using specialist equipment were involved at the height of the incident.

A crew made a check of the scene of the fire, which had burned an area of about 12 sq km, on Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said the crew left the scene at 09:15.