Crofter dies after incident with bull in Sutherland

A crofter is understood to have died following an incident involving a bull in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to 76-year-old Alastair Maclean's croft in the Borgie area of Sutherland on Monday afternoon.

Police Scotland said the incident had "no apparent suspicious circumstances".

The Health and Safety Executive is liaising with police officers investigating the circumstances of Mr Maclean's death.

Police Scotland said: "Police can confirm that officers responded to the sudden death of a 76-year-old man at a farm in the Borgie-Skerray area at about 17:00 on Monday 1 May.

"Police are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal as is standard and the man's next of kin have been made aware."