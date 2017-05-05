No women on Western Isles Council for first time

Image copyright Ruth Davidson Image caption Ruth Davidson has tweet on the election of the first Conservative to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

For the first time in its history, Western Isles Council - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - is to have only male councillors.

None of the female candidates was successful in being elected. The most women the comhairle had was between 2007 and 2012 when there were five.

The results saw independent councillors dominate and also the election of the isles' first ever Conservative.

The Conservatives have also made gains in Highland Council's elections.

The results in the Highlands have seen 10 Conservatives being elected in wards across the council area - the first to be elected in 22 years.

The Scottish Green Party has also been successful in having candidate Pippa Hadley elected to Highland Council, which did not have a Green councillor before the election.

The overall results from the Highlands and Islands, show the Scottish Conservatives having made historic gains, with the party's leader Ruth Davidson tweeting on the election of Western Isles candidate Ranald Fraser.

But the independents have dominated the Western Isles election, as they have done previously, with 23 independent candidates being elected, followed by seven SNP, one Conservative. There are no Labour councillors.

Labour had three candidates elected at the last vote in 2012, but no one stood on a Labour ticket this time around.

How the BBC calculates the 2017 result

By BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor

Let's talk numbers - there have been boundary changes which mean that some comparisons are made with "notional" outcomes in 2012, the last time these councils were contested.

On that count, the SNP are notionally down by a fractional seven seats. However, in terms of absolute numbers, the Nationalists have ended up with more councillors than in 2012.

Plus the SNP are the largest party in Scotland's four largest cities - including Glasgow, where jubilant supporters attended their ousting of Labour. They have waited decades for that.

Paramedics were called to the Stornoway count after veteran SNP figure and Barra and South Uist candidate Donald Manford fell ill.

No details were available on his condition. Mr Manford is a well known figure in Western Isles politics and has been re-elected as a councillor.

The results from Highland Council's count have also seen independent councillors taking the most seats - 28 - followed by the SNP on 22, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats with 10 each, Labour three and Scottish Greens one.

The SNP's number of seats rose by three from 19 to 22 and Labour fell by five from eight to three.

The results saw the re-election of several veteran figures.

They included the council's former leader, independent councillor Margaret Davidson, the SNP group's leader before the election Maxine Smith, former Inverness provost Helen Carmichael and long-time Labour councillor Jimmy Gray and Lib Dem Jamie Stone.