Fire crews tackling hillside blaze in north-west Highlands

Firefighters are continuing to tackle the remnants of a large wildfire in the north west Highlands.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted to the hillside blaze between Lochinver and the mountain Suilven on Wednesday evening.

Six fire appliances from Lochinver, Scourie, Achiltibuie, Ullapool and Kinlochbervie were involved in fighting the flames.

Two appliances are still at the scene.

Police Scotland has advised people to avoid the Lochinver to Inverkirkaig road until further notice.

Firefighters have managed to bring most of the fire under control, but remain at the scene.

A spokesman for SFRS said: "We currently have two fire appliances still at the scene.

"Part of the fire has been extinguished, but firefighters are still working to extinguish the rest of the blaze."

The wildfire has come during a period of dry, windy weather. Temperatures in the north west Highlands have also been reaching about 20C over the past few days.

