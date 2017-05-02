Support sought for 14 workers at fire-hit Scalpay site

Image copyright Doug Neal Image caption Firefighters were called to the blaze last Friday afternoon

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has been asked to help support 14 people employed at a fire-damaged fishing net washing facility.

Firefighters fought the blaze at the site in Scalpay, in the Western Isles, over the weekend.

No-one was injured in the incident, which started late on Friday afternoon.

Islands MSP Alasdair Allan has sought help from public enterprise agency HIE to work with the site's owner, Net Services Scotland.

Thousands of pounds worth of nets were destroyed by the fire, according to Mr Allan.

Musical instruments belonging to Gaelic voluntary organisation, Fèis Eilean na Hearadh, which were being stored at the site, were also lost in the blaze.