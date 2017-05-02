Police probe alleged dangerous driving in Nairn

Police have appealed for information about an alleged dangerous driving incident on the A96 in Nairn.

A fuel tanker is said to have overtaken stationary traffic waiting to enter a yellow box at the trunk road's Harbour Street and High Street junction.

Police said the incident happened at about 16:00 on Wednesday, 26 April.

PC Tracy Fisher said: "The road was busy with traffic and pedestrians at this time and I am appealing for witnesses to come forward."

The officer added: "It was very fortunate that it did not result in a far more serious incident taking place."

Police Scotland said the drivers of a black Vauxhall Astra or Vectra that turned off the A96 on to Nairn's High Street and a van that turned right on to the A96 from Harbour Street may be able to help with officers' inquiries.