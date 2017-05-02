Whetstone found at suspected Iron Age site near Wick

Image copyright UHI Archaeology Institute Image caption Meg Sinclair, an experienced volunteer archaeologist, holds the whetstone

A tool used for sharpening metal objects has been uncovered during an archaeological dig of a suspected Iron Age site in Caithness.

The whetstone was found at the weekend, which marked the end of the excavation at Burn of Swartigill south of Wick.

The site is thought to contain the remains of an Iron Age home.

The finely-grained whetstone has been taken to a University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) laboratory for further examination.

Meg Sinclair, an experienced volunteer archaeologist, found the tool.

The tool has been taken to a laboratory for further examination

A small-scale excavation was done at Burn of Swartigill in 2015.

UHI Archaeology Institute led the latest, larger-scale dig. Its archaeologists worked with Yarrows Heritage Trust and local volunteers.

The site is thought to contain a wag, Iron Age homes that have been found elsewhere in Caithness and neighbouring Sutherland.

Their construction began after a period of broch-building.

Brochs were large stone towers and remains of them can be found across the Highlands and in the Northern Isles.