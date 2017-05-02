Scottish designers at London Craft Week

From the section

Image copyright James Millar Image caption Furniture maker Angus Ross will be at London Craft Week

Scottish makers are to exhibit their work at London Craft Week, which opens on Wednesday.

They will include Aberfeldy-based furniture maker Angus Ross, Edinburgh designer Jennifer Gray and Fife-based creative studio Tom Pigeon.

Others taking part will be Linlithgow's Method Studio, Glasgow's Scotland Re:Designed and Scottish silversmiths.

National body, Craft Scotland, has arranged a showcase event for Ross and Gray.

Image copyright Handout Image caption Jennifer Gray will take part in a showcase organised by Craft Scotland

Ross' products included the Unstable Stool, which is made from a single length of wood which is steamed and then bent into shape. The design was shortlisted for The Wood Awards in 2009.

Gray's jewellery has included a bracelet made to mark 20 years since the creation of Dolly the Sheep, a cloned sheep created at the Roslin Institute just outside Edinburgh.