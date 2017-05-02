Fundraising saves 2017's Nairn Book and Arts Festival

A public appeal has raised £15,000 to plug a funding gap that had put a Scottish book festival at risk.

Last month, the organisers of the 14th Nairn Book and Arts Festival said they had to generate the money in just four weeks to save September's event.

They said they were left with the funding gap after not getting grant assistance from national arts body Creative Scotland.

Almost 100 events are planned as part of this year's festival.

However, organisers said that while this year's event had been saved, future festivals could still be in doubt.

David Godden, chairman of the Nairn Book and Arts Festival committee, said: "We're immensely relieved to be able to safeguard the festival for this year, and hugely grateful to everyone across the Highlands and beyond who has supported us and given so generously.

"We have an even stronger sense, now, of how valued the festival is by our community and regular festival visitors.

"The fundraising campaign was very definitely a one-off, though, and we'll be working hard to ensure that we get the support we need from all possible funding sources for future festivals.

"In the meantime, we can now get on with the business of delivering the best possible festival come September."