Green screen: Environmental issues films for Glasgow and Inverness

Image copyright UKGFF Image caption Violence in the Peruvian Amazon is shown in the film When Two Worlds Collide

Films tackling violent clashes in the Amazon, climate change and the potential for insects as a source of food are to be screened in Scotland as part of this year's UK Green Film Festival.

Glasgow Film Theatre will show How To Let Go of the World and Love All The Things Climate Can't Change on 8 May.

The Glasgow venue will have a screening of The Age of Consequences on 10 May.

The same two films are to be shown at Inverness's Eden Court on the same dates. The Highlands venue will also have a screening of Bugs: The Film on 8 May.

Image copyright UKGFF Image caption A scene from How To Let Go of the World and Love All The Things Climate Can't Change

Image copyright UKGFF Image caption The Age of Consequences examines impacts of climate change on global resources, migration and conflict

How To Let Go of the World and Love All The Things Climate Can't Change was made by Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning writer and director Josh Fox.

The Age of Consequences examines impacts of climate change on resources, migration and conflict. It features analysis from commanders in the US military.

Image copyright UKGFF Image caption Could eating bugs help save the world, asks the director of Bugs: The Film

Sundance award-winning film When Two Worlds Collide looks at clashes between powerful, opposing Peruvian leaders over tracts of the Amazon in Peru.

Bugs: The Film asks whether eating insects could help "save the world" by providing people with a new source of food.

In the film, director Andreas Johnson follows a team from Copenhagen-based Nordic Food Lab as they forage, farm, cook and taste insects around the globe.

Image copyright UKGFF Image caption Bugs: The Film will be one three films to be shown in Inverness

