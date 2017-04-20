Female Doctor Who would be cool, says Karen Gillan

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Karen Gillan, who played Amy Pond in Doctor Who, said she would respect whatever decision was made on the lead role

Former Doctor Who companion Karen Gillan has said an actress succeeding Peter Capaldi in the lead role of the long-running TV series "would be cool".

Scottish actor Capaldi is appearing in his final series as the Doctor.

He has said whoever replaces him - whether a man or woman - will be "wonderful".

Inverness-born Gillan, who played Amy Pond alongside Matt Smith's Doctor, said she would respect whatever decision was made on the role.

A man has been chosen as Capaldi's successor, according to newspaper reports.

Image caption Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie who plays new companion Bill Potts in Capaldi's final series as the Doctor

Speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2, Gillan said: "It's OK, maybe next time.

"I trust the BBC and their choices and they haven't failed us yet with the Doctor.

"But it would be cool to see a woman in the role one day because a woman could absolutely play that role."

The BBC said no casting decisions have been made.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Gillan plays blue-skinned space pirate Nebula.