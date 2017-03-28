Red alert for aurora sightings was issued Monday night

From the section

Image copyright Karen Munro Image caption The Aurora Borealis from Sutherland

Displays of the Aurora Borealis were visible from parts of Scotland on Monday night.

The sky was clear enough over areas of Sutherland and Wester Ross, while fog spoiled views from other places.

During the night, Lancaster University's AuroraWatch UK issued a red alert for chances of seeing the Northern Lights.

The alert, the space weather organisation's highest, was triggered by detection equipment in Aberdeen.

Image copyright Emma Smith Image caption The Northern Lights were visible from Gairloch

It was the first time since October last year that AuroraWatch UK had issued a red alert.

Displays of the aurora are related to activity on the sun.

Among those to photograph Monday night's displays were Emma Smith from Gairloch and members of Caithness Astronomy Group, including Karen Munro.

The group travelled to Tongue and Coldbackie in Sutherland to get clear enough skies to watch the Northern Lights.