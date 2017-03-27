Winchman lowered to lifeboat in rescue of kayaker in Summer Isles

Image copyright RNLI Image caption RNLI Lochinver lifeboat's mechanic took footage of the winchman being lowered to the moving boat

A coastguard helicopter winchman was lowered to a moving lifeboat during an effort to help an injured kayaker.

RNLI Lochinver lifeboat was launched on Saturday after the man got into difficulty in the Summer Isles, north west of Ullapool.

The Inverness Airport-based winchman was lowered to the boat to assess the kayaker's condition, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.

He was found to have a dislocated shoulder.

The man had first been picked up by a passing fishing boat.

He was transferred to the lifeboat which was making its way to Lochinver to a waiting ambulance when the helicopter arrived.

The winchman, a trained medic, was lowered to the lifeboat in case the kayaker required emergency treatment.

He was found to have injured his shoulder. It was later put back into place at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

RNLI Lochinver lifeboat's mechanic took footage of the winchman being lowered to the moving boat.

The MCA said its coastguard helicopter crews regularly trained for this type of situation.