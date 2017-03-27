Lochaber schoolboy wins gondola haggis art contest

Image copyright Iain Ferguson Image caption Ruaraidh Stephen and his design on the gondola cabin

A schoolboy has won a contest to design haggis-themed artwork for a cabin on the UK's only mountain gondola.

Groups of children were invited to come up with a design to be wrapped around the four sides of the cabin on the Nevis Range Gondola.

The competition was run as part of next month's Highland Haggis Festival at Spean Bridge, near Fort William.

A design by Ruaraidh Stephen, eight, was selected from more than 100 entries.

The P4 pupil at Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar, a Gaelic-medium primary school in Caol, near Fort William, was delighted to win.

He said: "We have been busy learning about all the things that make Scotland good. We were trying to picture how a haggis might look and we looked at some strange designs."

But Ruaraidh added: "I don't really like to eat haggis."