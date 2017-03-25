A9 closed north of Aviemore after four vehicle RTA

Image copyright Euan Smillie

Police are on the scene of a four vehicle accident in the Highlands which has closed the part of the A9.

An air ambulance has also been in attendance at the scene of the accident, about a mile north of Aviemore at Lynwilg.

The northbound carriageway of the A9 is closed at the scene and drivers are being advised to use another route.

One police officer told motorists caught in tailbacks the road would be closed for "an hour, possibly several".