First residents for planned new town in Highlands

Image copyright Tornagrain Image caption A mix of townhouses and flats are to be built for the new town

Residents have begun moving in to what developers claim is the first new town to be built in Scotland for more than 50 years.

Tornagrain is being built on farmland near Inverness and those behind the project say it will eventually grow into a community of 12,000 people.

The concept has been more than 10 years in the making and is being led by landowner the Earl of Moray.

It is modelled on planned villages of the 18th and 19th centuries.

Tornagrain's homes will range from large townhouses to small flats.

Shops, premises for other businesses and green spaces will also be constructed in phases.

Highland Council's planning, environment and development committee voted 17 to three in favour of the project in 2012.

In 2015, the developers said it could take up to 60 years to complete the overall project.