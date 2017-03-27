Belladrum music festival launches own record label

Image copyright Belladrum Records Image caption Singer songwriter Tamzene Allison-Power is Belladrum Records' first artist

A Scottish music festival has launched its own record label.

Belladrum Records has been set up by the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, which is held in August near Beauly.

The first artist to sign to the independent label is 19-year-old singer songwriter Tamzene Allison-Power.

From Cromarty in the Highlands, she attended Gordonstoun School in Moray on a scholarship and is now a full time student at Leeds College of Music.

While at Gordonstoun she busked on streets in Inverness to raise money for a school charity project building water tanks in Thailand.

Belladrum Records label manager Dougie Brown said Tamzene was one of the "most exciting new artists" to emerge from the Highlands.