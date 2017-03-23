Body found in sea at Kilt Rock on Skye after major search

Image copyright Peter May/Geograph

The body of a man has been recovered from the sea off Skye following a major search.

The alarm was raised at about 11:40 when the Maritime and Coastguard Agency received a 999 call.

A major search involving coastguard teams, the RNLI, police and the fire service was carried out around Kilt Rock in north-west Skye.

Police said the body of the man was recovered from the water at about 16:00.

He was treated by medics at the scene but did not survive.

Insp Lynda Allan said: "We are making efforts to contact the man's next-of-kin.

"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and as is standard a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."