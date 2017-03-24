Thatched roof conference to be held at Culloden Battlefield

Image copyright Historic Environment Scotland Image caption Tiree's Balevullin Cottage is one of about 305 thatched roof properties in Scotland

Experts on traditional thatched roofs are to gather for a one-day conference at Culloden Battlefield visitor centre later this year.

The event - Scotland's Thatched Buildings: Developing a plan for the future - will follow up on a survey of Scotland's thatched buildings last year.

Scotland has about 305 thatched roof buildings.

May's event will be held close to the historic Leanach Cottage.

Other thatched roof properties in Scotland include Balevullin Cottage on Tiree and several in Swanston Village, on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Historic Environment Scotland has organised the event in collaboration with the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (Scotland), the National Trust for Scotland and the Scottish Vernacular Buildings Working Group.

Owners and managers of thatched roof properties and craftspeople have been invited to attend.

Last year, the roof of a traditional blackhouse on the Isle of Lewis was given a new thatch.

The property at Arnol was built in the 1880s on a site that had been occupied by people for more than 2,000 years.

Blackhouses were built in the area by generations of crofting families until 1900. The home that survives today was still inhabited up to 1966.