The Pretenders to headline Belladrum's Friday night

Image copyright Jill Furmanovsky Image caption The Pretenders join a number of other big names at Bella

The Pretenders have been confirmed as the Friday night headliners at this August's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

The punk/new wave band, which features American musician Chrissie Hynde, join other big name acts at the music event near Beauly in the Highlands.

Sister Sledge are Thursday night's headline performers and Franz Ferdinand will headline on Saturday night.

Belladrum will be held from 3 to 5 August.

Sister Sledge singer Joni Sledge died at the age of 60 in March.

Image copyright Sister Sledge Image caption Sister Sledge are to headline Bella's Thursday night

Image copyright First Aid Kit Image caption Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit have also been confirmed

Image copyright Honeyblood Image caption Glasgow's Honeyblood will perform at this August's festival

The surviving members of the group recently issued a statement to say they would fulfil their tour dates.

Sister Sledge is best-known for the Grammy-nominated disco anthem We Are Family.

Also performing at Bella will be Scottish singer KT Tunstall, Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit, rock veterans Feeder, songwriter Birdy, Glaswegian noise-pop artists Honeyblood and musician William McCarthy.

Karine Polwart, Neon Waltz and Hot Dub Time Machine are also due to appear.

Image copyright Neon Waltz Image caption Other acts for this year include Neon Waltz