Drivers face snow and icy conditions in some parts of Scotland

Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption Traffic Scotland cameras showed snow on the M74, M77 and A83

Drivers are facing snowy conditions on roads in some parts of Scotland, with Met Office weather warnings in place.

A lorry has jack-knifed lorry on the M8 westbound at Newhouse.

Visibility was poor on parts of the M74 through Lanarkshire and Glasgow and there were reports of cars losing control on the M77 between junction 1 and junction 6.

Traffic Scotland urged motorists to take care.

It said the A702 near Penicuik in Midlothian was closed between Flotterstone and Mauricewood due to "multiple" accidents in the wintry conditions.

The Met Office had issued a yellow "be aware" warning for most of central and western Scotland, in place until 10:00.

It said Arctic air would bring frequent wintry showers and snow could settle to 3cm at about 100-200m and to 5cm or more above 300m away from the coast.

Forecasters said it was not unusual to see snow at the start of spring.

On average, the UK experiences more days of snow falling in March than December, the Met Office added.

Image copyright PA

