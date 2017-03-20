Met Office warning of snow and ice for parts of Scotland

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning

The Met Office has warned of the potential for snow, ice and lightning affecting parts of western Scotland overnight Monday and Tuesday.

It said Arctic air would bring frequent wintry showers and snow could settle to 3cm about 100-200m and to 5cm or more above 300m away from the coast.

A yellow "be aware" warning has been issued for the Western Isles and parts of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

It also covers parts of Tayside, Fife, Argyll, central and south Scotland.

The warning covers from 20:00 Monday to 10:00 on Tuesday.

The Met Office said it was not unusual to see snow at the start of spring.

On average, the UK experiences more days of snow falling in March than December, it added.