Restoration of historic Inverness hall completed

Image copyright Merkinch Welfare Hall Image caption Inverness' merkinch Welfare Hall dates to 1914

A historic building that lay derelict for more than 20 years has been restored in a £1.2m, seven-year community-led project.

Merkinch Welfare Hall in Inverness dates to 1914 and has been brought back into use by Merkinch Enterprise.

The upper level is to be used as a community support centre by charity the Merkinch Partnership and the ground floor will house Inverness Boxing Club.

Last month, the hall's unusual outdoor clock was fully restored.

The drum clock was made in Victorian times from a copper barrel and later installed on Merkinch Welfare Hall in 1931.

The Inverness Common Good Fund owns the clock and paid for it to be restored to how it used to look in its heyday.