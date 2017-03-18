Work on new rugby facilities in Inverness steps up

Image copyright Highland Council Image caption A new rugby clubhouse is being built in Inverness

Work to build a new rugby clubhouse and an international-standard synthetic rugby pitch in Inverness is being stepped up.

The facilities for Highland Rugby Club forms part of the Highland Council's Inverness West Link road project.

The local authority said work was progressing on new construction and also the demolition of the old clubhouse.

It added that this meant the Canal Parks car park would be closed.

A temporary access to the Caledonian Canal tow path had been created via the Whin Park car park.

The new sports facilities form part of the Inverness West Link road-building project

Highland Council said this arrangement was likely to remain in place until the end of August.

The West Link road, which is under construction, is to ease traffic congestion in Inverness.

It will eventually connect to a network of roads linking the A96, A9 and A82 trunk routes.

The West Link project was opposed by a local campaign, which was set up to fight what was seen by campaigners as the loss of large areas of green space to the route of the new road.