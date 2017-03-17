Former Crofting Commission convener not re-elected

Image caption Colin Kennedy was convener of the Crofting Commission

Colin Kennedy, whose actions at the Crofting Commission were the source of a row, has been unsuccessful in being re-elected after losing by two votes.

Last year, the commission's board apologised for its handling of a dispute with crofters over the management of common grazing land.

Board members also asked Mr Kennedy to resign as convener. He refused to do so.

The count for the commission elections have been taking place on Lewis.

This is only the second time crofters have had an opportunity to elect commissioners, who serve five-year terms.

The first elections to the board of crofting's regulatory body were held in 2012.

The election involves constituencies covering crofting in Argyll, Highlands and Western and Northern isles.

The six constituencies are East Highlands, Orkney and Caithness, Shetland, South West Highlands and West Highlands.

The results so far: Billy Neilson beat Mr Kennedy to win South West Highlands, Iain Maciver won Western Isles, Rod Mackenzie East Highlands and Mairi Mackenzie was elected in West Highlands.

Image caption Counting in the Crofting Commission elections in Stornoway on Lewis

Controversy has overshadowed the activities of the commission over the past year.

Last month, Scottish ministers demanded "urgent action" after a report highlighted "worrying failures" at the Crofting Commission.

A review ordered by the government found "personality clashes" amid issues with management at the group.

There has also been a long-running row at the commission over its leadership and the management of common grazing land.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said it was "essential" that governance was improved "immediately".

The review followed a protracted internal dispute in the commission, which grew from a row over the running of land shared by crofters to raise livestock.