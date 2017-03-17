Skye arts body Seall secures key funding

Image caption Seall promotes live performing arts events on Skye

An organisation that promotes live performing arts on the Isle of Skye has been awarded key funding towards its work this year.

Skye Events for All (Seall) is based at the isle's Gaelic college, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig.

It has secured £55,000 from the National Lottery through Creative Scotland's Open Project Fund.

Seall runs Fèis an Eilein, the two-month Skye Festival which takes place this year between 4 July and 25 August.

At the end of October, Seall co-produces the Skye Swing Jazz Festival with local record producers FOTS Records.

Duncan MacInnes, Seall's director, said: "With this funding from Creative Scotland, we will be able to create the high level of administration our programme needs.

"We have relied on a lot of volunteer support for years and, because of this, often miss out on artistic and fundraising opportunities."

He added: "Our application to Creative Scotland followed on from a very successful Cultural Tourism Project we delivered two years ago and our current Cultural Economies report.

"We will now able to pursue new funding opportunities and develop our programme of events and workshops. This will reach new audiences and enhance the reputation of the area as a major centre of cultural activity."