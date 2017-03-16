Release date for Whisky Galore remake

Image copyright Graeme Hunter Pictures Image caption The remake and original Whisky Galore film are adaptations of a book written in the 1940s

A remake of 1949 film Whisky Galore is to be released in cinemas in May, it has been announced.

Gillies Mackinnon's feature stars Eddie Izzard, James Cosmo, Gregor Fisher, Kevin Guthrie, Ellie Kendrick, Naomi Battrick and Sean Biggerstaff.

It was premiered at 70th Edinburgh International Film Festival last year.

The films are adaptations of a book by Compton MacKenzie, whose story was inspired by the sinking of the cargo ship SS Politician off Eriskay in 1941.

Image copyright Graeme Hunter Pictures Image caption Eddie Izzard is among the stars of the new Whisky Galore

The boat's cargo included more than 250,000 bottles of whisky.

Hundreds of cases of whisky were hidden from customs officers by islanders.

Some locations of these secret stashes have since been forgotten, according to islanders today.

Image copyright Graeme Hunter Pictures Image caption The film was given its premiere in Edinburgh last year

The SS Politician was headed for Jamaica when it ran aground on the northern side of Eriskay, in the Western Isles, in bad weather.

Scottish author Mackenzie published the novel Whisky Galore in 1947. It was adapted for cinema in a 1949 Ealing comedy.

The new film will be released in cinemas on 5 May.