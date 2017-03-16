Bid to end car parking problems at The Storr moves on

Image copyright Staffin Community Turst Image caption The Storr is one of Skye's best known landscapes

Staffin Community Trust has formally submitted a bid to buy local authority-owned land near Skye's Old Man of Storr.

The trust plans to create a new car park with more than 100 spaces and public toilets on the area next the A855 Portree-Staffin road.

The Storr, among Skye's best known landscapes, was visited by about 150,000 people last year.

Highland Council has been asked to sell the land, which is valued at £1,000.

A fee would be charged for use of the new car park.

The lack of public toilets in the area has raised public health concerns in the local community, prompting the plan to build toilets at the car park.

The community trust has has lodged an asset transfer request, which forms part of Community Empowerment legislation introduced in January by the Scottish government.