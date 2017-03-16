Caledonian MacBrayne's Eejits ad campaign wins award

Image copyright Rachel Keenan/CalMac Image caption Caledonian MacBrayne aimed the social media campaign at 18 to 35 year olds

A ferry operator's advertising campaign called The Two Eejits and designed to attract younger customers has won an award.

Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) worked with Edinburgh-based The Lane Agency on the social media campaign.

In Scots, eejits means idiots, and the advertising drive followed two young men "lacking in common sense".

It has won digital marketing campaign of the year category at The Travel Marketing Awards in London.

CalMac runs services on the Clyde and Hebrides Ferries Network, which includes routes linking the Highlands and Argyll to the Hebrides, including Coll, Tiree and Lewis, and also between the islands.

It hoped the tongue-in-cheek campaign would appeal to 18 to 35 year olds.

The full list of winners at the travel awards can be found online.