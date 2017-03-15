Scottish winners in BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards

Image copyright National Trust for Scotland Image caption Inverewe Garden in Wester Ross is among the Scottish winners in the awards

A Scottish garden, forest and conservation project feature among the winners of the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2017.

Inverewe Garden, near Poolewe in Wester Ross, has been named as UK Garden of the Year.

The Scottish Beaver Trial's reintroduction of the once-native species to Knapdale, Argyll, was voted Wildlife Success of the Year.

Abernethy Forest in the Cairngorms won the nature reserve category.

The Stein Inn on the Isle of Skye was joint-second place with The Earle Arms in Norfolk in the best country pub section.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A project reintroducing beavers to Argyll also won a prize

Mull in the Inner Hebrides was also second-place winner in the Holiday Destination of the Year category, while Skara Brae on Orkney took the runner-up spot in the heritage site category.

Balephuil Bay on Tiree, also in the Inner Hebrides, was second in the best beach prize.

Author Amy Liptrot's book, The Outrun, which gives a personal account of a journey from alcoholism in London "to salvation in her Orkney homeland" won second place in the Book of the Year section.

More than 56,000 votes were cast across the awards' 12 categories.