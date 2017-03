From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Kenneth Street and Tomnahurich Street in Inverness

A 46-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on the A82 in Inverness.

Andrew Buchanan, 46, of Inverness, died at Raigmore Hospital on Monday.

The crash, involving a black Seat Altea car, happened at about 18:15 on Saturday at the junction of Kenneth Street and Tomnahurich Street.

Police Scotland said a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.