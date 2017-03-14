New off-road bikes damage to nature reserve near Golspie

From the section

Image copyright SNH Image caption The latest damage to land on the Loch Fleet reserve

Further damage caused by people on off-road motorbikes has been discovered on land at a nature reserve in the Highlands.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) said the tyre marks were left at Loch Fleet near Golspie over the weekend.

Last month, the agency and Police Scotland highlighted problems with off-road machines at Loch Fleet and also on Ben Wyvis, a mountain near Dingwall.

Both areas are protected sites of special scientific interest.

SNH has asked any witnesses to the damage being caused to contact police.