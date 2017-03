From the section

Image copyright Paul Campbell

The Inverness Half Marathon and 5k runs were held on Sunday.

Thousands of people, from athletes to running enthusiasts, took part in the events.

The men's and women's winners of the half marathon were Shettleston Harriers' Weynay Ghebresilasie and Fionnuala Ross.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured some of Sunday's action.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The half marathon's winners Fionnuala Ross and Weynay Ghebresilasie

Image copyright Paul Campbell

Image copyright Paul Campbell

Image copyright Paul Campbell

Image copyright Paul Campbell

All images are copyrighted.