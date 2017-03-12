Woman's body found after Durness house fire

Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

Police have confirmed a woman's body has been recovered from a burnt-out house in the Highlands.

Officers had been attempting to trace 65-year-old Edith Allan since the fire at her home in Durness on Monday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but Ms Allan's family have been informed about the development.

A joint investigation has been carried out by the police and fire service but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.