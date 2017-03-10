Wannabe Bonds blamed for damage in Highlands glen

Image copyright Eon/Sony/MGM Image caption Dame Judi Dench and Daniel Craig in Skyfall

Tourists recreating a scene from Bond movie Skyfall have been accused of causing damage in a Highlands glen.

The film from 2012 has Dame Judi Dench's M and Daniel Craig's 007 standing side by side looking out over the landscape of Glen Etive.

Social media campaign, Glen Etive the Dirty Truth, blames visitors to the same spot for causing erosion.

National Trust for Scotland said it was aware of the problem and has asked people to respect the environment.

The trust (NTS), which manages land in the area involved, said the damage was being done to a roadside verge, but it did not believe the wider landscape had been harmed.

The popularity of Glen Etive, and the wider Glen Coe area, with tourists has increased because scenes were shot there for Skyfall, the 23rd film in the Bond movie franchise.

The campaign, Glen Etive the Dirty Truth, flags up problems with wild camping and littering in the area.

It has highlighted an issue with visitors' cars causing damage to ground in the glen.

A spokesperson for NTS said: "We are aware that an impromptu layby has developed where people are stopping to see the Skyfall spot.

"This is on the roadside verge and is a limited area, which, is not impacting on the wider landscape.

Image copyright AP Image caption Scenes for 2012's Skyfall were shot in Glen Etive and the wider Glen Coe area

"It's great that so many people want to visit the area and experience this wonderful place for themselves.

"As a conservation charity, we would always encourage visitors to think about their impact on the places they visit and what they leave behind, whether that's litter or tyre tracks."

NTS said that the arrival of spring would likely see a rise in visitors to the area.

The spokesperson said: "It's a good time to remind visitors of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code - take your litter home, if you're camping, remove all traces of your pitch and don't pollute.

"Unfortunately, some people just don't follow this advice.

"The trust takes responsibility for tidying up our land - every year we remove hundreds of bags of rubbish."

The spokesperson added: "In the next few weeks, we're running a roadside tidy up to help get Glen Coe ready for springtime. We're really grateful to our dedicated volunteers and partners who help us in this work."