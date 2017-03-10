Police trace teen reported missing from Nairn in Aberdeen
- 10 March 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police Scotland has said a teenager who was reported missing from Nairn has been traced.
Dayne Inglis, 14, had last been seen in the town's Mill Street area on Thursday evening.
Police said he had been found in the Aberdeen area on Friday.