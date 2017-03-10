Highlands & Islands

Police trace teen reported missing from Nairn in Aberdeen

  • 10 March 2017

Police Scotland has said a teenager who was reported missing from Nairn has been traced.

Dayne Inglis, 14, had last been seen in the town's Mill Street area on Thursday evening.

Police said he had been found in the Aberdeen area on Friday.

