Design team for Inverness Station revamp

The station is to have a more 'dominant frontage'

ScotRail Alliance has appointed a design team to work on a new look for Inverness Station.

Mott Macdonald will produce detailed designs for a revamp of the station's frontage, forecourt and concourse.

About £6m is to be spent on the redevelopment which is scheduled to be completed in 2018.

The station was constructed and added to during the 1800s. The pitched iron and glass roof over the concourse was built in 1876.

ScotRail Alliance, which is working closely with Highland Council and public transport body Hitrans on the project, said tenders for the construction work would be sought in autumn this year.

"Enhanced shopping options" in the concourse, along with a more "dominant frontage" and improved links to Falcon Square and the bus station, sites which are close to the railway station, would also be part of the redevelopment.

'More attractive'

ScotRail Alliance's project lead Peter O'Connell said: "We look forward to working with Mott Macdonald and to seeing the designs for the redevelopment. Inverness is ready for a railway station that matches the dynamic and forward-looking development of the cityscape.

"Close collaboration with Highland Council and Hitrans and working with our immediate neighbours at the station, will deliver the best possible improvements to facilities and services in and around Inverness station."

Inverness Provost Helen Carmichael said: "We warmly welcome the start of the design phase of the Inverness Rail Station Improvement project.

"This is the opportunity to transform the station and its surroundings so they are far safer and more accessible, as well as more attractive to commuters and tourists wishing to continue their journey, on foot or by bike, when they arrive in Inverness."