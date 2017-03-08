Jimmy Johnstone documentary nominated for award

Image copyright BBC Alba Image caption The documentary, Jimmy Johnstone, examines the highs and lows of the Scottish football legend

A documentary about Scotland and Celtic footballer Jimmy Johnstone has been nominated for a broadcasting industry award.

Called Jimmy Johnstone, the programme was produced by Purple TV for Gaelic television channel BBC Alba.

It has been nominated in the sports documentary category at the Celtic Media Festival.

The festival promotes radio, television and film-making in Celtic countries, including Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

Broadcasters in Cornwall and Brittany also take part in the awards. The winners will be announced during the festival which is being held in Douglas, Isle of Man, from 3-5 May.

Image caption Jimmy Johnstone died from motor neurone disease in 2006

Other BBC Alba nominations include Hamish, a documentary film about the renowned Scottish cultural icon Hamish Henderson, and factual entertainment programme, Port. Both were produced by Bees Nees Media.

BBC Radio nan Gaidheal has been nominated for radio station of the year and also has a number of programmes shortlisted across the festival's 23 awards categories.

The Jimmy Johnstone film was made a decade on from his death in 2006 to motor neurone disease aged 61.

It examined the highs and lows in the life of one of Scotland's most famous sporting talents.