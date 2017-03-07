Bride and groom ski off in wedding attire after ceremony

Image copyright Hamish Frost Photography Image caption Jonathan and Bridget Reid ski off following their wedding ceremony

Two snowsports enthusiasts got married at a Scottish ski resort before sliding off down a run in their wedding attire.

Bridget and Jonathan Reid, from Moy, near Tomatin in the Highlands, tied the knot at Nevis Range, near Fort William, on Friday.

The couple first's date six years ago was a skiing trip, so they decided it would be appropriate to get married on skis.

Adventure photographer Hamish Frost took their wedding snaps.

Bridget, who is a teacher, and Jonathan, who runs his own electrical automation company, benefited from recent snowfalls for their big day.

They got married in full Highland dress, which includes a kilt, and white wedding dress surrounded by snow-covered mountain landscape.

The white stuff had been lacking over winter, but last month's Storm Doris and recent spells of colder weather have helped with the operation of Nevis Range and Scotland's other outdoor ski centres.

The newly weds said: "Over the last couple of years we have spent as many weekends as possible skiing the Back Corries at Nevis Range.

"We love the atmosphere, the friendliness of the staff and the amazing terrain for skiing. When we heard that we could actually get married there it was a no-brainer."

The couple got married at the top of Easy Gully in a ceremony officiated by Halde Pottinger from the Humanist Society of Scotland.

"He was totally up for marrying us on skis and did an amazing job. He is currently trying to establish whether or not we are the first wedding actually conducted and vowed in skis - officiate and couple," said the Reids.

"We can't actually believe we are but there can't be many. We also managed to twist the arm of adventure photographer Hamish Frost, who came along to take photographs."

The couple added: "The day could not have been better. Without doubt it was the best conditions of the year - with blue skies and fresh snow, we could not have asked for more."

They thanked the staff of Nevis Range for "a fabulous job making our day possible", and for helping in throwing "a hell of a good party" in the evening.

