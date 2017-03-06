Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

Police are trying to trace a woman who is unaccounted for after a fire at her home in the Highlands.

The emergency services were called to the property in the Sangomore area of Durness at about 02:00.

Police Scotland said it was not known if she was in the house at the time. Her relatives have been informed.

Det Insp Richard Baird said the fire was not thought to be suspicious, but the damage caused had prevented entry to the property.

He said: "A joint investigation with the fire service will be carried out.

"Enquiries are at a very early stage, however, initial enquiries would suggest there are no suspicious circumstances.

"Due to the extensive structural damage and uncertainty of the building, gaining access to the property will take some considerable time.

"Structural engineers will advise when it will be safe to enter the property."