Tributes paid after Scots mountain rescuer dies

Image copyright Skye MRT

Tributes have been paid to a member of Skye Mountain Rescue Team who died suddenly while on a hillwalking trip with friends.

Stuart Ashton, who died last week, was described by the team as one of its "most valuable and respected" members.

"He lost his life in the pursuit of something he was most passionate about," it added.

Mr Ashton, 53, was also involved with the Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland (Sarda).

'Always smiling'

In a statement, Skye Mountain Rescue Team said: "Stuart touched the hearts of everyone he came into contact with. He was always smiling and always enthusiastic.

"His passing has left a void that will be very difficult to fill."

The team added: "Stand down buddy, we will miss you."

Sarda Scotland expressed "great sadness" over Mr Ashton's death.

On its website, it said: "Stuart left us doing something he committed his life to, and those who had the pleasure of working, meeting or knowing him, including all the dogs, will know he will be sorely missed."