Unite members back official dispute with ambulance service

Unite union members among ambulance personnel working in the north of Scotland have voted to start an official dispute with the service.

The workers have concerns that ambulances are not available for emergencies because they are being used for non-emergency patient transfers.

Unite said staff also consistently work over their scheduled hours and suffer from fatigue.

The personnel involved work in the north divisional management area.

Ninety-five percent of Unite members working in that area who were balloted said they had no confidence in their managers, the union said.

Unite will now register a formal dispute with the Scottish Ambulance Service.