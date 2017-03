From the section

Image copyright Little Red Man Image caption The Northern Lights in an image taken from near Peterhead in Aberdeenshire

Stargazers across Scotland photographed the Aurora Borealis on Wednesday night.

Scotland is one of the best places in the UK to observe the Northern Lights, which are related to activity on the sun.

On Wednesday night, the aurora was visible from the Isle of Skye, as well as Peterhead in Aberdeenshire and North Berwick in East Lothian.

Image copyright Skye Woody Image caption An image of the aurora from Breakish on Skye

Image copyright Ela Dzimitko Image caption Wednesday night's display was visible from North Berwick

Image copyright Gary Chittick Image caption An image taken at Lochwinnoch

Image copyright Greg Irwin Image caption A photograph taken from near Glasgow

Image copyright Alan Tough Image caption The aurora, seen here from Duffus Castle, is related to activity on the sun

Image copyright John W Image caption A view of the display from Bishopton

Image copyright Niall Fuller Image caption The Northern Lights from Aberdeen

Image copyright Martin Kennedy Image caption The display from Cairn o' Mount, Aberdeenshire

All images are copyrighted.